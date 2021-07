(WJHL) — Johnson City is ranked near the top of the Wall Street Journal–Realtor.com emerging housing markets index.

In the index’s newly updated summer rankings, the Johnson City area came in 8th while the Kingsport–Bristol TN/VA area came in 36th.

Billings, Montana came in 1st.

Areas were ranked based on several factors, including real estate supply and demand, median home listing prices, unemployment, wages, and more.