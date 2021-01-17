Johnson City Radio Controllers Club to host indoor flying event Feb. 6

(WJHL) — The Johnson City Radio Controllers Club (JCRCC) announced it will host a ‘fun fly’ event at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on Feb. 6 from 1 until 5 p.m.

The club will have a variety of electric-powered aircraft airborne throughout the event, including quad copters and remote-controlled planes.

Masks will be required to attend and participate in the fun fly, and the club will adhere to social distancing guidelines for both flyers and spectators.

JCRCC also offers free flight training to anyone interested in familiarizing themselves with model aviation. The flight training is offered to members and non-members alike.

Those interested should visit the website.