Johnson City Radio Controllers Club announces 1st flight of 2022

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Radio-controlled planes will take off from the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 12 as the Johnson City Radio Controllers Club (JCRCC) mark their first flight of the year.

The group hosts several indoor events throughout the winter to maintain their flying skills, a release stated on Friday.

The invite, however, expands outside the group — the public is invited to join the flight fun with the AMA-chartered club. Instructors will be available to offer advice and help for those using drones, quadcopters and remote-controlled planes.

Masks are recommended for the indoor event, and the release states there will be space for social distancing.

JCRCC also offers free flight training to anyone interested in familiarizing themselves with model aviation. Flight training is offered to members and non-members alike.

