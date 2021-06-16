Johnson City Publix now open to the public

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Publix opened to the public Wednesday with an official ribbon cutting complete with fresh bread, deli meats, donuts and all the trappings that Johnson City shoppers have waited for.

The store opened at 7 a.m. with closing scheduled at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a store release, the 46,000 square-foot store has created 110 jobs in the region in direct connection to the store.

The release also encourages shoppers to keep an eye out for weekly buy-one-get-one free items scattered throughout the aisles and at endcaps.

