Johnson City Public Works asks commissioners to consider placing cameras in public areas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission was asked on Thursday to consider adding additional surveillance in public areas of the city.

The Johnson City Public Works Department asked commissioners to look into adding the cameras in key areas in order to cut down on crime and vandalism.

During Thursday night’s commission meeting, areas like the Mall at Johnson City and greater downtown were suggested.

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner said that crime is up in both of those areas. He hopes the cameras would discourage criminal activity at the sites.

The proposal was only presented on Thursday. The city is also looking into adding more enhanced lighting to the downtown area.