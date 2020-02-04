Johnson City Public Library’s Tale to Tail program allows kids to read to service dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been a decade since the Johnson City Public Library’s youth services launched the program Tale to Tail, which gives children aged five to 10 the opportunity to practice verbal reading skills in a less intimidating way – not in front of people, but in front of a furry friend.

News Channel 11 spoke to the youth services manager, Betty Cobb, who said the program is an effort to ease anxiety children might have reading, especially in a classroom setting, and give them confidence to read aloud all while improving their skills.

“Parents who had children that participated in the program tell us what a difference it has made with their children,” Cobb said. “They say that their child was more comfortable reading aloud and that they enjoyed reading more and that it engaged them a lot.”

The Tale to Tail program aims to increase literacy in a world where being literate is important, according to Cobb.

“It’s a very literate environment with a lot of reading involved,” Cobb said. “It would be very difficult for someone not to be able to read. Hopefully, this program is giving children empowerment to really feel good about themselves and their reading and to progress in school.

“This will be beneficial to the community.”

The program expanded and now has eight slots available every Monday either 4-5 p.m. or 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Dogs who participate in this program are certified service dogs, and the library performs background checks on the owners.

To register, visit the library’s website or email Betty Cobb at betty.cobb@jcpl.org.