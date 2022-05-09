JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Public Library is gearing up to celebrate another triple-digit birthday this month, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a Facebook Post, the library will celebrate its founding date of May 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with cake, refreshments, door prizes and other unnamed surprises.

According to the library’s autobiography (written by retired librarian Gail Campbell), the earliest version of the Johnson City Public Library was founded in 1895 as a private, single-room collection built by the Monday Club, a women’s education group based in town.

Over the years the collection grew, and the first public version of the library was born in 1923 as the Mayne Williams Public Library. Since then it has changed venues twice, and currently occupies the 42,000 square-foot building at 100 West Millard Street.