JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The rain didn’t stop LibCon from happening at the Johnson City Public Library, but it did move the festivities indoors.

For the fourth time, the library hosted its version of Comic-Con inviting people to panels, games, and to dress up for a cosplay contest. This year’s theme is “A Pirate’s Life 4 Me.”

This is the first year they’ve had the event since the pandemic started, so organizers are excited to welcome everyone back. Participants of all ages were welcome to put on their best costumes and enjoy the day. Organizers say the benefit of their event is it’s free and family-friendly.

“My favorite part is just seeing everyone dressed up and interacting with each other, bringing that kind of nerd community together,” said Jennifer Johnson, JCPL School-age Program Coordinator. “Sometimes, Comic Cons can be pretty pricey, especially if you have a lot of family members that we want to take. So doing that for free here is really nice.”

Prizes will be awarded for costumes in four categories, kids, teens, adults, and groups. Johnson said they typically see 300 to 500 people show up throughout the day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information click here.