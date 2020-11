JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Public Arts Committee unveiled a new mural in downtown Tuesday night.

The piece is located near Fountain Plaza and feature three children gardening together.

Unveiling of a new mural in downtown Johnson City! pic.twitter.com/CQqhFNmwhk — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) November 10, 2020

Johnson City Public Arts Committee Chair Nancy Fischman said that the mural aims to encourage diversity and teamwork.

This won’t be the last mural in downtown; the committee plans to add another to the collection this upcoming springtime.