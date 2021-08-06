Johnson City Public Art Committee to host exhibit at Founders Park Friday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the third time, the Johnson City Public Art Committee will host an art exhibit at the Founders Park pavilion Friday night from 5:55 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This gives community members the opportunity to take a look at what local artists have created and allows them to purchase the pieces as well.

More than 170 displays are expected from more than 60 area artists. Each 5 in. by 5 in. piece is $25. Also at the exhibit will include ceramic pieces with floral arrangements crafted by local ceramicists. These sets are $50.

As attendees admire the artwork, they can enjoy live music by jazz quartet Adrian Nuez, Hunter Sparks, Noah Wise and Parker Lewis.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Johnson City Public Art.