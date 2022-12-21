JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has been without a permanent development services director for six months just as the city garners national recognition for its housing market growth and grapples with high demand for new construction.

That time in the wilderness ended this week as 39-year-old Justin Westbrook came into an old job with a new title and scope: Director of Planning and Development Services.

Justin Westbrook started Dec. 19 as Johnson City’s new Director of Planning and Development Services. (WJHL photo)

“All the stakeholders, not just developers and builders, have a say with (the city’s growth) … and so it’s very important to make sure that everybody who has a say, that say is listened to, heard and taken into account,” Westbrook told News Channel 11.

Johnson City badly needs a growth management plan and looked toward someone with a planning background in a search that began after Preston Mitchell stepped down in June, Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said.

“We were looking for people who exhibited very strong, mature leadership ability along with being able to have that planning experience and understanding of what it takes when you have growth coming at such a pace that you have to really plan for it because of the infrastructure needs,” Trivette said.

He said after a national search they found that in Westbrook, who left a job in rapidly growing but much smaller Aberdeen, N.C. Trivette said he impressed city leaders with his understanding of Johnson City’s challenges and opportunities as it navigates its fastest growth in years.

He said while development services encompasses building and codes enforcement, planning is paramount.

“We were wanting something because of the growth that Johnson City is facing, because of the national recognition that we’re garnering from the growth, and the people who are wanting to move here because of the quality of life and the things that the city has done and invested in in the past,” Trivette said.

The city’s administration specifically chose to tack “planning” on to the title for a department that’s seen significant turnover and struggled at times to balance the wants and needs of developers, citizens and the city government itself.

Those wants and needs are coming into potential conflict more often as people continue migrating to the area and large-scale developers request annexations around the city’s perimeter — often with would-be neighbors expressing questions, concerns and even outright opposition at planning commission and city commission meetings.

Westbrook said for Johnson City to “put its best foot forward” as it grows will require collaboration by all city departments as well as developers, builders and residents.

“To make sure that we all get on the same page of moving forward together, not leaving anybody behind and not fighting anybody along the way,” he said. “There’ll be disagreements, absolutely — that’s just life. But how can we overcome those disagreements in civil manners to make sure that we get as much as we want together, cohesively.”

“They’re wanting to build large subdivisions, larger than we’ve ever experienced before,” Trivette said.

When those developers work with city planning development staff, he said, they need to know “they’re making informed decisions” because staff is doing its homework. He said the citizens who show up at meetings with questions and concerns need that same assurance.

“The trust that needs to be built with our development community and with the citizens is that when we say we’re going to do something, or we say something’s okay to be built this way, or we … allow someone to build a subdivision that what we say stands, that we don’t make them go back halfway through, start making them do different things or change what we’ve already approved.”

Consult the manual — once you write it

Members of Westbrook’s department have been updating and revising many of the city’s planning and zoning regulations. But he and Trivette both said for those to truly fit the future the community wants will require a specific vision and plan — and that’s yet to materialize though a search is on for a consulting company to help shepherd it.

Ultimately, though, the person in Westbrook’s seat will guide much of the plan’s development and implementation, Trivette said.

“We’re hoping that we can provide him the tools necessary and the freedom to be able to grow that department and to do the comprehensive growth management plan that we’re so desperately in need of,” he said.

Westbrook said the lack of a clear and comprehensive vision for the growing city is one of the biggest threats to “maintaining the charm that made Johnson City special.”

“I think the one struggle is not having a clear vision,” he added.

In the interim, Trivette said Westbrook needs to “build that department’s trust with the citizens and the development community, with our planning commission and our city commission.”

Westbrook said he hopes to build that trust even as the growth plan is in development.

“I think once people realize they have a partner in myself, a partner in my team and a partner in the city management, they realize that we’re open for business as long as we’re moving forward in the clear direction that we’re trying to serve.

“Once we get past that I think most people … realize ‘this is somebody I can work with, this is somebody that I can come to the table with options and questions and even more importantly they can help me provide and see options that I would have otherwise not seen. That’s how I can get my project done.’

“And hopefully on my side we’ll make sure that the city’s taken care of on our end.”