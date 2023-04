JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Press is moving to a new location.

The newspaper is relocating from its current location on West Main Street to 105 East Walnut Street. Friday was its last day in the old building.

The Johnson City Press’ new location (WJHL)

The Press has been at the West Main Street location for almost 90 years.

Management said they do not have plans yet for the property on West Main Street.