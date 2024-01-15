JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Public Works crew is preparing for the snow and ice that will accumulate on the roads this week, a news release from the city on Monday states.

Before the start of the winter storm, crews placed a layer of brine, salt and water on the roadways to prevent ice buildup and reduce snow adhesion. Crews will switch to magnesium chloride when temperatures dip to 30 degrees since the city reports brine becomes ineffective at that point.

Jason Miles, Johnson City’s Public Works Director, said crews are doing their part in keeping the roads as safe as possible.

“All is going well with the road-clearing efforts,” said Miles. “We have been monitoring road conditions throughout the morning and are prepared to clear streets as the snow accumulations mount.”

City crews advise citizens and motorists to avoid driving during the storm if possible since clearing the roads is easier without traffic congestion. In the city’s nine assigned zones, two to three trucks are working to plow the streets.

Two 12-hour shifts are working through the day and night to remove snow, the city reports. The first shift began at 6 a.m. Monday and the second will begin at 6 p.m. This schedule will remain in place until the weather conditions subside.

The city prioritizes snow removal for streets based on traffic and road design. Major roadways like State of Franklin will receive more attention for snow removal.