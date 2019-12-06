Johnson City prepares for downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is getting into the holiday spirit with its downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Friday night, and a special guest will also be there.

The event will take place at King Commons downtown, and it all starts at 4:30 p.m.

News Channel 11’s own Josh Smith will be emceeing the event.

If you missed the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales at the Bristol Parade on Thursday night, you’ll have a chance to take a picture with one of them at Friday night’s event. Pictures start at 4:30 p.m. as well.

The actual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.