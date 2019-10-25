Johnson City post office renamed in honor of local veteran who enlisted at age 13

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities post office now bears the name of a man dedicated to serving our country.

The post office on East Main Street in Johnson City is now named in honor of Major Homer Pease.

Homer Pease was actually just 13 when he was able to join the Army. He was able to with the help of a stranger who posed as his father. At the time, that man told officials that Homer was 17.

“They found a transient, a hobo, who was on his way to Kentucky, they offered him some clothing, some food, a little bit of money, all he had to do was go down to the recruiting office and say this is my son Homer, he’s 17, he wants to kill Germans, sign him up, that’s how Homer got in,” Johnson City/Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Historian Allen Jackson said.

James Cochran is Major Pease’s nephew.

“I was in the Marine Corps at the time, and we wrote each other several letters. And he definitely was happy,” Cochran said.

Pease became a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne in World War II landing in Normandy, France on D-Day.

After he was wounded for a second time – the Army realized he was only 15 and sent him home to Johnson City.

On his 16th birthday he was called again to serve – making it for Fort Bragg before he was sent home again.

He later became an Army Ranger arriving in Vietnam in March 1966.

In November of that year, Homer was killed in action at the age of 36.



He received multiple awards including two Purple Hearts.