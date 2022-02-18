JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Johnson City poised for population growth rates it hasn’t seen in years, new City Manager Cathy Ball said the city must keep improving infrastructure and amenities to avoid some of the pitfalls such growth can bring.

New Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball

The Erwin native has seen that firsthand in Asheville, N.C., where she served two decades with the city, part of it as a public works director. For all the successes as it grew from 68,000 to 94,000 between 2000 and 2020, Asheville also grappled with infrastructure difficulties and other challenges common to fast-growing cities.

“It is popping up on a lot of top 10 lists of places to work, places to live, places to enjoy outdoor activities,” Ball told News Channel 11 in a wide-ranging interview Friday. Add in rapid investment by residential developers in both apartment complexes and single-family homes and the type of quality of life that appeals to remote workers and the signs clearly point to a 2030 population that might surprise some people, she said.

Johnson City grew from 55,000 to 71,000 during the same 20 years, but Ball expects growth of 20,000 or possibly even more this decade.

“I would not be surprised to see that Johnson City could be at 95,000 – between 90,000 and 95,000 in ten years,” Ball said.

A good problem to have

Ball, a civil engineer by training, said previous generations of Johnson City leaders and her predecessor, Pete Peterson, built a solid foundation to make that kind of growth possible in a region of the state where many communities have seen stagnant growth.

“Pete Peterson in his years with the city created this financial stability that allowed growth to happen,” Ball said. “Allowed us to have a very large fund balance, a very good record of high bond rating, very sound financials, while also doing a lot of capital improvements that were very bold for a city to take on.”

She ticked off several strong foundations that have helped her step into a good starting point: successful investment in downtown storm water management, continued development of the park system and schools, and laying groundwork for the Boones Creek commercial redevelopment project and the West Walnut Street project.

Now homebuilders and apartment developers are pouring in, pulling permits in extremely high numbers, and Ball said that type of money isn’t careless.

“Oftentimes, the capital market tell you that they know where they’re going to make money and so when we see these permits coming in for large amounts of housing, we also know they’ve done their homework. They wouldn’t be coming in here if they didn’t know Johnson City was growing.”

Ball said Johnson City has a strong cohesive community spirit right now.

“Johnson City is an incredible city. It makes me smile when I talk about Johnson City. I think there’s so many magical things about it … Having the mountains, having the lake, having the Tweetsie Trail, you know I just feel like the list could go on and on for me, and I’m almost afraid I’m leaving something out. It is a special, special place.”

Keeping it that way for the people who already live here while even more come in will require a great deal of care and planning, Ball said. Increased city revenue is almost a given from new residents and from taxes generated from the new Boones Creek exit project and other commercial growth. Continuing to chase more growth without taking care of the foundations and recognizing the infrastructure strain a lot more people will create would be a mistake, she said.

D.R. Horton, a national home building company, has entered the Johnson City market over the last couple years.

“As long as we continue to understand that we have to continue to address the quality of life as a result of that growth I think we’ll be okay. The pitfall would be if we believe there’s going to be a lot of income and we don’t spend that money on things that are going to continue to improve the quality of life or offset the unintended consequences of that growth. Then we will see ourselves in a situation where people don’t want – people resent that growth.”

Ball said Peterson’s fiscal management style and attention to all infrastructure needs — not just the cosmetics everyone sees — place the city in a good spot to effectively manage growth. She pointed to the decision to replace underground infrastructure as West Walnut’s being redeveloped as a good example.

“I think Johnson City has demonstrated under Mr. Peterson’s leadership it is not all what we see above ground, it’s building that foundation, that strong foundation that’s going to keep us strong in years to come. And I will tell you planning for that will cause us to just be stronger as we grow.

“We want to be a very resilient city with vibrant population and I think everybody would agree that will help keep property taxes down, that will help us attract jobs for people that are much higher paying but we have to do that responsibly.”

Relying on the village

Ball may be an engineer but she’s highly attuned to art, culture and interpersonal relations. She said leaders of ETSU, economic development, state government, neighborhood groups and a host of other community partners are going to be key players in the next decade as they have been up to now.

“I’m very open to getting community input on what resonates with people here in terms of how people lean into the understanding around growth, and about getting involved in visioning what it will look like,” she said.

And she said the 1,000-strong city staff itself is a huge asset that she wants to leverage further to lead Johnson City forward.

“When I talk about the people and the organization – the people that work here – I automatically feel myself take a deep breath and I feel that I have a smile on my face. I feel every bit of my body have a sense of pride and connection to the people who work in this organization.”

Ball said she hopes to make sure those employees feel valued. When that works it’s an “exponential multiplier,” she said.

Interviewed new @CoJCTN City Manager Cathy Ball today, along with my colleague @NSDugan. 1st story out of that wide-ranging visit airs at 5 along with my web story on @WJHL11 dot com. She's bullish and says Johnson Citians are up to the task of wisely managing major growth. pic.twitter.com/IdGq4CBb9c — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 18, 2022

“A firefighter, a police officer to a sanitation worker – there’s no difference for me. But, if they feel empowered and they feel valued and as a management team we can lift them up and let them know they matter – and the services they deliver matter – it is a gamechanger. And so, a lot of my resources and a lot of my energy is going to go toward creating a culture where people feel valued and feel important – because it will change this whole community.”

Ball believes engaged citizens and civic leaders working together with an energized city staff can help keep a historic railroad town on the right track while new arrivals pour in. The pieces are there for a vibrant city with a great quality of life, even at a much higher degree of population density.

Avoiding the kind of pitfalls that make old-timers resentful and newcomers wondering whether they made the right choice is possible, Ball said. And it’s not a one-woman job.

“I don’t carry with me a briefcase with me that has the answers,” Ball said. “I don’t even carry a briefcase in my head that has the answers. I carry my heart, and then what I’m finding as I work through the community is a connection with other people in this community that connects our hearts to want to grow this community in a better way.”