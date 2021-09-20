Johnson City Police warn community of phone scammers posing as officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department warned the community of phone scammers who pose as Johnson City officers.

(PHOTO: JCPD)

A press release Monday morning revealed that scammers tell victims they have an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court and try to keep the victim on the phone to purchase a prepaid card to stay out of jail.

Once scammers retrieve the card’s information, they hang up.

JCPD reminds the public that no law enforcement agency would solicit money to settle any type of criminal or civil action.

Community members who receive these calls are urged to inform JCPD or call 911.