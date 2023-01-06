JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City is moving forward on a nearly $2 million plan to get new body cameras and tasers for police.

The new equipment would be provided by Axon Enterprises, a manufacturing company based in Arizona. Axon gave the city a quote saying it could deliver the cameras and tasers as early as next month.

That quote also mentions a couple of Axon’s products, including the “Body 3,” a body camera that comes with LTE service that allows the device to live stream video.

A single body camera will reportedly cost nearly $700 dollars and the cost would be spread out over 5 years, according to the Johnson City Commission.