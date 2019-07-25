Johnson City police searching for multiple suspects in two coin laundromat theft cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two different coin laundromats were the targets of theft on July 3 and July 4.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, two men forced open two multiple coin boxes on washers and dryers at the Lost Sock Laundry on Roy Martin Rd.

The two men can be seen in photos taken from the business taking the coin boxes at 3:00 a.m. on July 3.

Photo: Johnson City Police Department

The release also says a man and woman were caught on camera at Celebrity Coin Laundry on Oakland Avenue on July 4 stealing coins.

Photo: Johnson City Police Department

The man could be seen on surveillance prying open washer and dryer units.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is encouraged to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166.

Anyon wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 or text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.