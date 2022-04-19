JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on Tuesday confirmed with News Channel 11 that officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early-morning hours of April 19.

According to JCPD Capt. Kevin Peters, the incident took place in the Legion Street and King Springs Road area early in the morning.

Peters said that the agency cannot release additional details as the shooting remains in the early stages of the investigation. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including possible injuries or arrests, remain unclear at this time.

According to Peters, more information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

