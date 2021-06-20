Johnson City Police investigating after man found dead in roadway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) launched a death investigation after finding the body of an unidentified man in a roadway near Pardee and Broadway Street early Sunday morning.

The only available description revealed the man was white.

JCPD continues to investigate the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. To send tips anonymously, call Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158 or text 423JCPD along with the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

Tips can also be sent by CLICKING HERE.