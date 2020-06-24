Johnson City police: Intoxicated man breaks into apartment, eats food, passes out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police said a man who broke into someone’s apartment and ate food before passing out has been charged with burglary and public intoxication.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, Zachary Hughes, 120 Luke Winters Road, was staying with a friend at 811 Briarcliff Road when he was asked to leave the apartment Monday night.

The release said Hughes went to another unit at the complex, where officers found him “intoxicated and passed out.” Police said Hughes ate some of the resident’s food.



Officers charged Hughes with public intoxication and burglary and took him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $10,500 bond. He’s set to be arraigned this afternoon in General Sessions Court.