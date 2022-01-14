Johnson City police identify pedestrian killed on I-26 Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 26 West Tuesday morning.

A release from the JCPD states that officers were called to an area of the interstate near the Okolona Road exit just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of what callers believed to be an object in the road.

When officers arrived, they found out a pedestrian had been hit by a passing vehicle and died as a result of the injuries. The vehicle involved was not at the scene when police arrived, the release states.

On Tuesday, an investigation to positively identify the pedestrian began, involving the JCPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit and Criminal Investigation Division.

The man hit and killed was identified as David Beatty from Bean Station, Tennessee.

“Preliminary investigation into the incident led Investigators to believe that the pedestrian was attempting to cross I-26 at the time he was struck,” the release states.

On Wednesday, the JCPD reported that the driver believed to have been behind the wheel at the time Beatty was hit had been located and was cooperating with investigators. Police stated Friday that the driver was continuing to cooperate.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the JCPD asks anyone with information about the crash to call 423-434-6143.