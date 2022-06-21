JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend on railroad tracks in Johnson City.

The Johnson City Police Department identified the woman as Meghan Carter, 24 of Etowah, Tennessee.

According to police, Carter’s body was found Saturday night in the area of East State of Franklin Road near Division Street.

“The area the female was located is nearby a frequented homeless camp, which is near the downtown railroad tracks,” the police department said in a release.

According to the JCPD, there are no indications of foul play and the incident “is believed to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the general public.”

The investigation is ongoing and the police department is asking anyone with information on the case to call detectives at 423-434-6166, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.