Johnson City police host Shop with a Cop event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kids from the Tri-Cities were able to spend the day with the men and women of the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on Thursday while eating some delicious food and shopping for Christmas presents.

Police treated the kids to dinner at Wild Wing Cafe and then stopped by Founders Park for a visit with Santa Claus.

Then they went on a shopping spree at Wal-Mart on Browns Mill Road.

“We’re so very fortunate to live in the community that we live in and have vendors and business owners and just everyday hard-working people that want to contribute to this program because without those folks this program would not exist so I am grateful to those donors,” said Major Brian Rice with the JCPD.

This was the 7th year the department hosted Shop with a Cop.

Police say that siblings of the children will also get gifts and winter clothing as well as a Christmas food box for the whole family.