Johnson City Police help Good Samaritan Ministries deliver Thanksgiving food boxes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday morning, Johnson City Police Department’s Chief Carl Turner along with several other JCPD officers reported for a different kind of duty.
The officers helped Good Samaritan Ministries deliver Thanksgiving food boxes ahead of the holidays, according to a Facebook post.
The Johnson City Police Department said the following on Facebook:
Caring for our community is at the heart of every officer, and we were blessed to help bring Thanksgiving cheer this morning. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for our community and to give back to those who need us.Johnson City Police Department via Facebook
It’s been a hard year for everyone. Some more so than others. Check in on your neighbors or family, and offer help where you can. JCPD is here if you need us.