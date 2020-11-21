Johnson City Police help Good Samaritan Ministries deliver Thanksgiving food boxes

by: News Channel 11 Staff

PHOTO: JCPD via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday morning, Johnson City Police Department’s Chief Carl Turner along with several other JCPD officers reported for a different kind of duty.

The officers helped Good Samaritan Ministries deliver Thanksgiving food boxes ahead of the holidays, according to a Facebook post.

The Johnson City Police Department said the following on Facebook:

Caring for our community is at the heart of every officer, and we were blessed to help bring Thanksgiving cheer this morning. Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for our community and to give back to those who need us.

It’s been a hard year for everyone. Some more so than others. Check in on your neighbors or family, and offer help where you can. JCPD is here if you need us.

Johnson City Police Department via Facebook

