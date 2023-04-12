JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is now touting its new tattoo policy on social media as a way to recruit new officers.

JCPD posted a recruitment message on Facebook Wednesday that said in part, “If you want to leave a lasting impression on your skin AND your community, Go. All. Out. and apply with JCPD today!”

Interim Police Chief Billy Church said in March that he was changing the department’s tattoo policy to help with recruitment.

As part of the policy change, officers are allowed to choose whether they want to wear long or short-sleeved uniforms.

Interested applicants can apply at joinjcpd.com.