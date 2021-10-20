Johnson City Police Dept. hosting drug take-back event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is hosting a prescription drug take-back event for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Perscription Drug Take-Back Day.

The take-back will be held in the front parking lot of the police station located in downtown Johnson City at 601 East Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a social media post from the JCPD, the take-back program is important because it can prevent addiction and overdose deaths caused by prescription drugs.

The post adds that this is a great opportunity to properly dispose of your unused prescription drugs and save lives.

Stolen, lost or misused prescription drugs can lead to harmful drug additions, overdoses and even deaths.

The JCPD also reminds citizens that there is always a drug disposal bin located in the police department’s lobby.