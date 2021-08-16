Johnson City Police Department hiring new officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) announced it is looking for potential officers to join the team.

Registrations for the police officer examination will be accepted through Sept. 10. Applicants can email required documents to the Human Resources Department at rlockner@johnsoncitytn.org or mail the documents to the department at PO Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.

The multiple openings within the department will include paid training at the police academy, followed by 16 weeks of on-the-job training under training officers.

New officers will start on one of five patrol units, working 12-hour shifts with an uninterrupted seven-day break each month.

Starting trainee pay is $35,415.46 and increases to $37,198.14 after the probationary period.

For more information, CLICK HERE.