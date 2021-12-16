Johnson City police charge man with murder, rape

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder and rape.

Officers arrested Austin Forkpa of Johnson City on Thursday, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

Forkpa was charged with murder after an investigation into an overdose death that happened in September. That investigation determined that Forkpa had sold pills to Bueford Patton III, who died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol that night.

Police said the rape charge was filed in connection to a rape that happened in August at Forkpa’s home. The victim told police that Forkpa had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. Forkpa’s DNA was found in evidence that was collected, according to JCPD.

Forkpa was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where is being held on a combined $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions court Friday morning. A mugshot was not immediately available.