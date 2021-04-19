Johnson City police ask for public’s help in cat killing investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person or people responsible for a cat found dead with its paws bound by duct tape and multiple stab wounds.

The cat was found Sunday afternoon in the Appalachian Funeral Home parking lot by staff who then placed a 9-1-1 call.

Lt. Don Shepard with the Johnson City Police Department said investigators are reviewing security camera footage at the funeral home in hopes of getting a lead in the case.

“We’re hopeful that we can get some video or somebody in the community has some video or has some knowledge that can help us and assist us in determining who’s at fault,” Shepard said.

“The incident involving animal cruelty discovered yesterday in the funeral home parking lot is very disturbing. Abuse to any animal is never acceptable. This investigation is in its early stages and, although we are withholding any public comment at this time, we are very concerned and are prepared to assist the authorities in any way we can to help identify those person(s) responsible for this abusive act.” David Mathes, Manager/Funeral Director Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Investigators said a screwdriver was found near the body and appeared to be the weapon used for the stabbing.

Credit: Washington County, TN Animal Shelter

“We’re just hopeful that the community will reach out to us if anybody knows anything that would help us determine or holding someone responsible for this cruel act to an animal,” Shepard said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should send in their tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158 or by texting the code 423 JCPD along with the tip to the number 847411 (TIP411).