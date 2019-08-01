Johnson City police ask for aid identifying suspect in kayak theft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Johnson City are looking for a suspect or information about him after a kayak was stolen from outside of Academy Sports.

According to a post from Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted, police are asking anyone with information that could identify the suspect to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6158.

The Johnson City Police Department is seeking the identification of the pictured suspect wanted for questioning in… Posted by Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Tips that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158 or text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.