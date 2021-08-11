Johnson City police arrest Greeneville man on rape charges

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested Tuesday after Johnson City police say an investigation revealed he was having sexual relations with a teenager.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Christopher Hillyer, 22, of Greeneville, was charged with statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

JCPD reports Hillyer’s arrest stems from an investigation that determined he was “having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female in Johnson City.”

Hillyer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss