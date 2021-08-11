Johnson City police arrest Greeneville man on rape charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested Tuesday after Johnson City police say an investigation revealed he was having sexual relations with a teenager.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Christopher Hillyer, 22, of Greeneville, was charged with statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

JCPD reports Hillyer’s arrest stems from an investigation that determined he was “having sexual relations with a 16-year-old female in Johnson City.”

Hillyer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.