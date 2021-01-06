Johnson City police arrest 4 in burglary at TVA Credit Union Ballpark

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four people have been arrested after Johnson City police say they admitted to burglarizing the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in June 2020.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the following people were arrested on January 4 and 5, 2021:

Caleb Harless, 21, of Johnson City

Austin Brower, 19, of Johnson City

Trevor Mullins, 22, of Johnson City

Raven Ingram, 19, of Johnson City

Caleb Harless (Washington County Detention Center)

Austin Brower (Washington County Detention Center)

Trevor Mullins (Washington County Detention Center)

Raven Ingram (Washington County Detention Center)

JCPD reports the four were initially questioned as part of an investigation into a separate burglary that occurred at the Appalachian League ballpark in January 2020.

All four suspects reportedly “admitted to burglarizing the ballpark and stealing food” during a June 2020 burglary.

As of Wednesday, JCPD believes they were only connected to the June 2020 incident.

The four were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Harless, Brower and Mullins were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 5. Ingram is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 6.