JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police department is recommending a move that would likely lead to the closure of the city jail, which houses female inmates through a contract with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

A summary to city commissioners from JCPD Major Brian Rice cites declining inmate numbers that put the operation into the red in the most recently completed fiscal year, which ended June 30. The commission is being asked to approve terminating the TDOC contract, which the city’s legal department has determined can be done with just a 30-day notice.

“Staffing remains a significant issue with the staffing level requirement being consistent regardless of inmate census numbers,” Rice wrote.

The jail, which has been housing TDOC female prisoners since 2002, is a 9,725-square-foot facility. Rice’s memo notes that freeing up that room would “help address space considerations of the Organization.”

Johnson City’s fiscal 2021 audit shows the city budgeted revenues of $1,250,000 for “boarding of prisoners” that year, but wound up collecting just $961,579.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the city for information about the inmate census and whether employees will be offered other jobs in public safety should the jail close.