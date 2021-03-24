Johnson City Parks & Rec. to host job fair March 25 at community center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone seeking employment in the Johnson City area will have an opportunity to apply for season jobs on Thursday, March 25.

According to a release from the city, Johnson City Parks and Recreation will host a job fair from 4-6 p.m. at the Memorial Park Community Center on Bert Street.

Parks and Recreation hopes to fill 20 “temporary seasonal general grounds maintenance positions.”

The job duties will include tasks like mowing, weed-eating, mulching and ballfield preparation, according to the release.

The pay for the seasonal jobs is $9 per hour.

Anyone 16 or older who is interested should bring photocopies of a valid driver’s license and social security card.

The job fair will be held in the gym at the community center. Face coverings must be worn, and all attendees will be screened before they can enter.

For more information, call 423-283-5815.