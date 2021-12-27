Johnson City Parks & Rec hosting first-day hikes to launch 2022 with adventure

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — What better way to launch into 2022 than with an adventure?

Johnson City leaders announced two first-day hikes the entire family can join to ring in the New Year.

A release states that the first hike takes off from 570 High Ridge Road on Jan. 1 at 6:30 a.m. Hikers will have the opportunity to see the first sunrise of 2022. The 3-mile moderate trek aims to catch the sunrise at eastward-facing White Rock overlook. Participants will continue to the Tower Ridge Trail and make their way back down by 8:45 a.m.

At 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, parks and rec will host a nature hike at Willow Springs Park at 1201 Huffine Road, where participants will meet in the parking lot. The 1-mile hike will include fun facts of surrounding plant and animal species.

No registration is required. For more information, call 423-283-5821.