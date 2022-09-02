Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks & Recreation department is giving local canines a chance to cool off.

The Dog Swim at Legion Street Pool will be held on both Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Dog owners are welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the pool as long as they are up to date on their vaccines. Records of those vaccines will be required before a dog can enter. All dogs must also be spayed or neutered.

City officials remind handlers that the event is for the dogs, so no humans in the pool while the dogs are swimming.

Photo: Johnson City Parks and Rec

Photo: Johnson City Parks and Rec

Photo: Johnson City Parks and Rec

Photo: Johnson City Parks and Rec

Staff will be on-site. The cost to attend is $5 per dog. No registration is required in order to attend.

For more information on the event, call 423-480-3143.