Johnson City Parks & Rec holding job fair Feb. 25

(WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department will hold a job fair from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

Available positions include:

Maintenance – Seasonal maintenance employees will be responsible for but not limited to: mowing, edging, ball field preparation, limited equipment operation, and event setup. Knowledge of basic work etiquette and manual labor required. Candidates must have a valid driver license to apply.

Golf – Two seasonal maintenance positions are available. The responsibilities of the first position include general mowing and maintenance; the second position is for a practice range attendant. A seasonal cashier also is needed in the golf shop.

Programming – Summer youth program assistants will supervise and facilitate activities for children ages 6-16 in a day camp setting. All applicants must be able to communicate effectively, have general knowledge of recreational activities, and be able to work uninterrupted for seven weeks.

Lifeguards – Lifeguards conduct safety surveillance of all pools and slides and are also responsible for upkeep of pools and slides including vacuuming, sanitizing, and general janitorial duties. Applicants who already hold a lifeguard certification from the American Red Cross are preferred. If a qualified lifeguard applicant is not certified, Parks and Recreation will certify the candidate upon completion of a proficiency swim test.

Athletics – Positions available include soccer referees for youth programs, umpires for youth and adult softball, softball scorekeepers and tennis instructors for youth and adult programming. General knowledge of sports rules required. Some training provided.

All applicants must be 16 years of age or older and be able to pass a background check. Johnson City Parks and Recreation is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, call 423-283-5815.