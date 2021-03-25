Johnson City Parks & Rec Dept. looking to fill seasonal job openings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is currently looking for seasonal workers to fill the need of 39 jobs.

The Parks and Rec Department is looking to fill roles such as umpires, lawn and garden workers, score keepers and many more diverse roles as the spring and summer season arrives.

Potential candidates must be at least 16 years old, and should bring photocopies of a driver’s license and social security card. Person’s under the age of 18 will not be permitted to operate certain equipment per OSHA guidelines.

James Elis, Parks and Rec director says, “We’re looking for a lot of folks once high school is out for the summer and college, generally we get an influx of people who are looking for summer employment at that time, but with grass growing now, we are looking to fill some positions.”

If you didn’t make it to the job fair, you can contact the Parks and Rec Department via telephone, or stop by their offices at Winged Deer Park to fill out the necessary paperwork.

