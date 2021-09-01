Johnson City Parks & Rec accepting name ideas for Carver splash pads

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that it’s accepting name proposals for the splash pads at Carver Recreation Center at 322 W. Watauga Ave.

Ideas must be written and include a reasoning for the choice. If it includes a person’s name, a biography must be included.

Submissions should be mailed to the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department at 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 or emailed to mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.

The deadline is Oct. 1.

For more information, call Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815.