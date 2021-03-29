Johnson City Parks and Recreation to reopen community centers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City plans to reopen its community centers in phases next month.

The city announced Monday that a multi-phased reopening of Memorial Park Community Center, Carver Recreation Center, and Langton Centre will begin April 12.

Under phase one, there will be limits on the number of participants in each activity and pre-registration will be required. There will also be a mandatory screening process that includes temperature checks and answering health questions. Pre-registration begins April 5.

The city says some amenities at community centers may not be available.

A list of current programs and amenities can be found online.