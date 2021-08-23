Johnson City Parks and Rec to offer free exercise programs at city parks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In an effort to encourage active and healthy lifestyles, the Johnson City Parks and Recreation announced Monday that free exercise programs will be available for the community at city parks.

Those 16 years and older are invited to put their fitness skills to the test during Travel Trainer, a free program for all fitness levels.

September classes will be on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Willow Springs Park at 1201 Huffine Road and on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Founders Park at 225 Commerce St.

Participants should bring workout clothing, a water bottle and a mat.

Registration is not required.

For more information, call 423-434-5758.