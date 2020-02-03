Johnson City Parks and Rec hosts class for seniors with Parkinson’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation department is working with seniors to help reduce the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

A six-week class called “Delay the Disease” is being taught at Memorial Park Community Center.

Seniors come in two days a week to learn physical and mental exercises to help delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s, a central nervous system disorder that has no known cause or cure.

“We’re trying to delay the disease progress for Parkinson’s disease,” said Debbie Fogle, senior services manager for the Parks and Recreation department. “We don’t cure it, by any means, but we are trying to improve their balance, trying to improve their voice projection, and keep them moving and keep them active through the disease process.”

Fogle says this is just the second class of its kind to be offered in Tennessee. This marks the fifth time the department has hosted the class.