Johnson City Parks and Rec hosting Girl’s Night Out, Mother and Son Date Night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation has two upcoming events for youths and parents.

On Friday, November 8, girls ages 6-14 are invited to take part in a Girl’s Night Out at the Memorial Park Community Center.

The Girl’s Night Out will be from 6 PM until 9 PM and will feature manicures, pedicures, makeup, karaoke and crafts. There will also be pizza and a dessert bar.

Registration must be completed by Wednesday in person at the community center. Registration is $10.

On Tuesday, November 19, mothers and sons will have a chance to have fun together at the community center.

The event is for all ages and lasts from 6 PM until 8 PM.

The event consists of activities, dinner, pizza and a movie specifically for mothers, grandmothers and their sons.

Registration is due in person at the community center by November 12.

The cost of the event is $7 per person.

If you have any questions regarding either event, call 423-434-5749.