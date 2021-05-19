Johnson City Parks and Rec employee named Tennessee Wildlife Federation Conservation Educator of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has named a Johnson City woman as a conservation educator of the year, one of 15 in the 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

According to a press release from the city, Connie Deegan, Johnson City Parks and Recreation nature program coordinator, has served as a source of knowledge in the community for 10 years.

Deegan shares her specialty in herpetology through interpretive programs, classes and camps in local parks.

The release states that Deegan also leads volunteer efforts in the region, including trail restoration, vegetation management and student work days. Deegan is an adjunct professor with East Tennessee State University as well.

“This is the Federation’s 56th year hosting the awards and our 75th anniversary as an organization,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation, in the release. “Being our 75th anniversary and after a year when the great outdoors were more important to our daily lives than usual, we are eager to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond for Tennessee’s natural places.”

