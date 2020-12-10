Johnson City organizations collecting socks, pajamas for local children in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Kiwanis Club and several other local organizations are collecting, socks, underwear and pajamas for students and children in need.

According to a release from Kiwanis, the collection is being conducted along with the ETSU Circle K Club, University High’s Key Club and students and staff at Ashley Academy.

The donations will go to students in the Johnson City Schools’ Homeless Student Program, the Isaiah House Program and others.

The organizations are collecting as many of the requested items as possible, but the public can also donate at a collection in the Mall at Johnson City on December 12-13.

Collections will be taken from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers and boxes will be near the old Sears door, close to the Belk Ladies store and near the escalators in the upper level.