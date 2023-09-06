JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fairview Housing hopes to expand its facilities to help the female homeless population of the region.

The Johnson City Commission is scheduled to consider awarding Fairview Housing a $88,000 community development block grant.

With that money, the organization hopes to add an additional 20 units, according to Executive Director of Program Operations Valerie Stout.

She said the female homeless population has needs that are harder to meet.

“For years, women are a little more difficult population to serve, they have children,” Stout said. “They have a lot of trauma, a few more barriers to housing. So, you don’t see a lot of agencies really catered to that.”

According to the Point of Time (PIT) count for the homeless population of Johnson City, 84 out of the 193 homeless women are unsheltered.

“And the housing for women was just such a small sector that we released this is a problem,” Stout said.

Historic Johnson City home will hopefully house 20 new units for homeless women. (Photo: WJHL).

The Johnson City historic home where the new units would be would offer 8,000 square feet of additional space for homeless women.

Fairview Housing will provide transportation and mental health counseling to help the women make lifestyle changes to better their future.

Director of Family Promise of Greater Johnson City Bob Hall said many single moms pass through the program struggling to keep their families housed.

He said these units will be huge for the people they help, but there’s still more that needs to be done.

“It’s a great start and the community needs to be even more diligent about finding places where individuals and families can go to be safe, get their feet under them, to stabilize, and then move forward in a meaningful life,” Hall said.

Fairview Housing hopes to have the additional units finished in late fall. The organization is working with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to apply for more grants for the project.

If you or anyone you know needs help, or would like to help with the project, you can contact Fairview Housing by phone at (423) 742-7400.

The City Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m.