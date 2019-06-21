Johnson City officials ‘very excited’ about incoming Publix

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Publix officials tell News Channel 11 plans are still in place to bring a store to Johnson City.

This comes more than two years after the grocery store chain first announced it would be coming to the northwest corner at Market Street and State of Franklin Road in the old Food City store in April 2017.

Since then, very little has been said about the store’s progress, and future.

News Channel 11 also requested the planning documents for Publix’s site design.

Even though the plans date back to 2017, we’re told they are still active and valid.

Late last year, we did report a new extension road was approved by Johnson City leaders near the area of the proposed Publix, but city leader said that was not specifically tied to this project.

Thursday afternoon we received an updated statement from Publix about the progress of the Johnson City store.

“It is our desire to provide our loyal customers with the best service and shopping experience possible and therefore we are still working through our plans. While we don’t have a timeline to share as of yet, we look forward to providing an update in the near future.” -Kim Reynolds

Media and Community Relations Manager

Publix | Charlotte Division

We also spoke to Johnson City’s Director of Development Services, Preston Mitchell.

Mitchell said, “At this point, we are awaiting additional information from the design team, from the architects and or the engineers. As soon as that information is received by us, we’re able to take additional steps…we’re very excited about this, this is going to be great for Johnson City, this is going to be great for this area of town.”

There’s no word yet on when construction is expected to begin on the site.