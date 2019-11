JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Johnson City Board of Commissioners will be at Founders Park on Tuesday afternoon for a special ceremony.

The board will be joined by members of the Rotary Club at 1:15 p.m. to cut the ribbon on the new foot bridge at the park.

The new park feature will be a permanent addition.

The bridge can be found on the Commerce Street side of the great lawn area, according to a release from the city.